As result of enemy strike on Kramatorsk, 10 killed, 61 wounded – National Police

\The death toll after an enemy attack on a cafe in Kramatorsk on July 27 has increased to ten people, and 61 more were wounded, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"Ten killed and 61 wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. The police continue to work at the scene of the shelling. As of 11.30, three killed children and one wounded baby are known," the National Police said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to updated data, Russian troops hit Kramatorsk with Iskander missiles. Among the killed were a 17-year-old girl and 14-year-old sisters. An eight-month-old baby was wounded, there is no threat to his life.

Explosives, investigators, criminologists, operatives, paramedics, and patrol officers are working at the scene of the tragedy.

The police take statements, record the destruction, help the victims and their families – provide first medical and psychological assistance.