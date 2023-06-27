Facts

21:00 27.06.2023

Justice Ministry: Kliuchkovsky appointed as Director of Register of damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine

2 min read

Founder and partner of Asters law firm Markiyan Kliuchkovsky member of the advisory board of the School of Law of the Ukrainian Catholic University, has been appointed Executive Director of the Register of damage caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Mudra has said.

"After agreeing on the Rules for the Appointment and Dismissal of Members of the Council of the Register of damage caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, it was proposed to appoint the Executive Director of the Register. At the suggestion of the Government of Ukraine and the decision of the Conference, Markiyan Kliuchkovsky became its head. This is a completely logical, natural purpose of the person who proposed the model of the Compensation Mechanism, and does not stop working on it for a moment, on its launch," Mudra said, following the results of the Conference of the participants of the Register of damage in Strasbourg.

In addition, the Conference approved provisional costs for the period from July 1 to September 30, 2023. Other administrative issues were also discussed: the location of the Register in The Hague (Host State Agreement between the Council of Europe and the Netherlands). The admission of candidates for members of the Registry Board will begin shortly.

"The next checkpoint is on September 12, 2023 in Riga (Latvia), the next Conference of Participants, where we will finally check how everything worked for us, and we will run further to carry out other components of the Compensation Mechanism: the compensation commission and the fund. And in parallel, we continue to work on confiscation of Russian sovereign assets," Mudra said.

#director #register #damage

