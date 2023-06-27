Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny has checked the Pivnich (North) Operational Command points and assured that the Ukrainian defenders are ready to give a worthy response to the enemy in case of an attack.

"Together with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala, we carried out the work at the control points of the Pivnich (North) Operational Command. In the area of responsibly of the group, the enemy continues to mount systemic artillery attacks on the borderline districts in Chernihiv and Sumy region and uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Ukrainian defenders conduct reconnaissance and regularly improve their defense capacities.

"We watch the enemy in the North and we are ready to give a worthy response," Zaluzhny said.