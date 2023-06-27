Facts

20:39 27.06.2023

Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

1 min read
Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny has checked the Pivnich (North) Operational Command points and assured that the Ukrainian defenders are ready to give a worthy response to the enemy in case of an attack.

"Together with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala, we carried out the work at the control points of the Pivnich (North) Operational Command. In the area of responsibly of the group, the enemy continues to mount systemic artillery attacks on the borderline districts in Chernihiv and Sumy region and uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Ukrainian defenders conduct reconnaissance and regularly improve their defense capacities.

"We watch the enemy in the North and we are ready to give a worthy response," Zaluzhny said.

Tags: #zaluzhny #front

MORE ABOUT

10:05 26.06.2023
Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

16:14 19.06.2023
Zaluzhny publishes video of work of Ukrainian forces on liberation of Pyatykhatky

Zaluzhny publishes video of work of Ukrainian forces on liberation of Pyatykhatky

19:22 07.06.2023
Ukrainian military seizes every opportunity to conduct additional training

Ukrainian military seizes every opportunity to conduct additional training

19:12 29.05.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

15:00 29.05.2023
Air defense forces destroy all 11 Iskander-M, Iskander-K missiles fired by enemy in Kyiv region – Zaluzhny

Air defense forces destroy all 11 Iskander-M, Iskander-K missiles fired by enemy in Kyiv region – Zaluzhny

11:17 27.05.2023
Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

18:20 25.05.2023
Zaluzhny continues to plan liberation of Ukrainian lands from invaders – AFU colonel

Zaluzhny continues to plan liberation of Ukrainian lands from invaders – AFU colonel

10:18 24.05.2023
Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Forces in Europe discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense with help of F-16s

Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Forces in Europe discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense with help of F-16s

10:54 23.05.2023
Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

12:57 16.05.2023
Invaders attack with six Kinzhal missiles, all shot down – Zaluzhny

Invaders attack with six Kinzhal missiles, all shot down – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Possible blowing up of ZNPP by occupiers not to lead to consequences comparable to Chornobyl accident – inspectorate

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Intl Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine to start work next week – Kostin

LATEST

Justice Ministry: Kliuchkovsky appointed as Director of Register of damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy dismisses Ukroboronprom head Husev – decree

USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

Danish Defense Ministry: Denmark expects to be able to simultaneously train up to six Ukrainian pilots on F-16; program still being developed

Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

Possible blowing up of ZNPP by occupiers not to lead to consequences comparable to Chornobyl accident – inspectorate

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD