Facts

20:47 31.05.2023

Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

1 min read
Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice on Wednesday extended the ban on leaving the country imposed on ex-president Igor Dodon by 60 days.

Dodon's lawyers had insisted that the restriction on the ex-president be lifted. However, the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice of Moldova upheld the prosecutors' motion and extended the restriction on leaving the country, ruling that judicial control on Dodon should stay in place.

Dodon was arrested on May 24, 2022, on counts of passive corruption, bribery, and the organization and acceptance of party funding from a criminal network in June 2019 when he was Moldovan president.

The case against Dodon was based on a video that featured him taking a black bag from Democratic Party Chairman Vlad Plahotniuc in 2019. Prosecutors said Dodon may have received $600,000 to $1 million in funding for the Party of Socialists.

The former president was released from house arrest by the Supreme Judicial Panel on November 18, 2022. The court prohibited him from leaving Moldova.

The ban has been regularly extended by court since then.

