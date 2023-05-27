Facts

15:22 27.05.2023

IBA adopts resolution calling for creation of special tribunal

The International Bar Association (IBA) has adopted a resolution calling on UN member states to support the creation of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) said.

"Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin thanked IBA President Almudena Arpón de Mendívil Aldama and Executive Director Mark Ellis for this decisive step," the Prosecutor General's Office said on theTelegram channel on Saturday.

"Justice should not be limited to punishing ordinary performers. Their leaders, who used their power to unleash this flywheel of evil, should be brought before the court. The Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression is the best possible tool to put an end to the impunity of the top of this criminal regime," Kostin said, quoted by the press service of the Office.

