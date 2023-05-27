Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

The first group of about 400 Ukrainian soldiers began training in Germany on the operation and maintenance of American M1 Abrams tanks, the training course will take from 10 to 12 weeks, The New York Times reports, citing the Pentagon.

Defense Ministry officials have previously stated that about 31 tanks will be sent to Germany for use in a training program that is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks, the publication said on Saturday.

As reported, the first group of about 400 Ukrainian soldiers has already started a training course in Germany. About 200 military personnel — about one armored battalion — on Friday began conducting what the military calls combined arms exercises at the ranges in Grafenwehr and Hohenfels (Germany), according to a statement from Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Garron Garn, The New York Times informs.

This part of the training includes the basic tasks of soldiers, such as marksmanship and medical skills, as well as platoon and company level training and, eventually, larger exercises involving battalion-sized units opposing each other. As reported, the second part of the cadets - 200 soldiers - began training on how to refuel tanks and maintain them.

It is expected that by autumn combat crews on tanks will be able to reach the battlefields in Ukraine.

In March, it was reported that the United States plans to supply Ukraine with previously promised Abrams tanks by the fall. The Pentagon decided to provide Ukraine with a modification of the Abrams M1A1 - instead of the more modern Abrams M1A2, in order to shorten the delivery time of tanks.