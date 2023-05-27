Facts

14:34 27.05.2023

Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

2 min read
Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

The first group of about 400 Ukrainian soldiers began training in Germany on the operation and maintenance of American M1 Abrams tanks, the training course will take from 10 to 12 weeks, The New York Times reports, citing the Pentagon.

Defense Ministry officials have previously stated that about 31 tanks will be sent to Germany for use in a training program that is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks, the publication said on Saturday.

As reported, the first group of about 400 Ukrainian soldiers has already started a training course in Germany. About 200 military personnel — about one armored battalion — on Friday began conducting what the military calls combined arms exercises at the ranges in Grafenwehr and Hohenfels (Germany), according to a statement from Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Garron Garn, The New York Times informs.

This part of the training includes the basic tasks of soldiers, such as marksmanship and medical skills, as well as platoon and company level training and, eventually, larger exercises involving battalion-sized units opposing each other. As reported, the second part of the cadets - 200 soldiers - began training on how to refuel tanks and maintain them.

It is expected that by autumn combat crews on tanks will be able to reach the battlefields in Ukraine.

In March, it was reported that the United States plans to supply Ukraine with previously promised Abrams tanks by the fall. The Pentagon decided to provide Ukraine with a modification of the Abrams M1A1 - instead of the more modern Abrams M1A2, in order to shorten the delivery time of tanks.

Tags: #abrams

MORE ABOUT

10:32 15.05.2023
American Abrams tanks already in Europe, training of Ukrainian military to start soon – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

American Abrams tanks already in Europe, training of Ukrainian military to start soon – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

10:46 12.05.2023
Abrams tanks to be delivered to Ukraine in early autumn – Austin

Abrams tanks to be delivered to Ukraine in early autumn – Austin

19:02 25.01.2023
USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

AD

HOT NEWS

GUR: Russian special services start to embody provocation with chemical weapons

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

IBA adopts resolution calling for creation of special tribunal

Occupiers preparing large-scale provocations at Zaporizhia NPP – GUR

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

LATEST

Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

GUR: Russian special services start to embody provocation with chemical weapons

Membership in NATO to become real if Ukraine returns Kherson, Zaporizhia regions thanks to counteroffensive – Fukuyama

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

IBA adopts resolution calling for creation of special tribunal

Volker: West failed to grasp the fact that Russia was preparing for full-scale war in Ukraine all these years

Russians attack Ukrainian medical institutions more than 900 times since start of invasion – WHO

Two-year-old girl found in Kharkiv region after 3.5 days of search, she is alive - regional police head

Occupiers preparing large-scale provocations at Zaporizhia NPP – GUR

Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

AD
AD
AD
AD