15:19 25.09.2023

Zelenskyy confirms delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine and thanked the allies for the implementation of agreements.

"Good news from Minister [of Defense Rustem] Umerov. Abrams tanks are already in Ukraine, being prepared for strengthening our brigades. I am grateful to the allies for the implementation of the agreements," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"We are seeking new contracts, expanding the geography of supplies," Zelenskyy said.

The supreme commander-in-chief also reported on the progress of daily synchronization in the main security areas.

"A report by [Interior] Minister [Ihor] Klymenko. The cleaning up of shelling aftermath in Odesa and other settlements. Assistance to those injured. Covering Odesa region is a priority in all my negotiations on air defense," Zelenskyy said.

The president also highlighted the issue of preparations for the winter season.

"Prime Minister [Denys] Shmyhal spoke about the protection of critical infrastructure, the preparation of bomb shelters and Invincibility Points. We are preparing solutions to make their search as simple and fast as possible," he said.

"Reports on the military situation by the Commander-in-Chief, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry, and the SBU. We are moving forward," Zelenskyy said.

14:38 22.09.2023
Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

14:05 22.09.2023
Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

12:18 19.09.2023
M1 Abrams tanks to be in Ukraine soon – Pentagon Chief

14:34 27.05.2023
Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

10:32 15.05.2023
American Abrams tanks already in Europe, training of Ukrainian military to start soon – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

10:46 12.05.2023
Abrams tanks to be delivered to Ukraine in early autumn – Austin

19:02 25.01.2023
USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

