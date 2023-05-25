Facts

18:33 25.05.2023

Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

2 min read
Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that he opposes mediation in relations with Russia, and it is impossible to force Ukraine to negotiate before the withdrawal of troops from its territory.

"This is what I explained to the Chinese and Brazilian envoys that there is no such force that will make the Ukrainian society and leadership to talk to the Russians today - as long as we have Russian troops. It does not exist," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Yermak, "all the people who stayed in Ukraine after February 24, have made a choice for themselves. It is very important that they made a decision that we will fight to the end, we will not stop. And anyone who believes that there is something that can force us to negotiate with Russia in the current conditions is deeply mistaken."

He also noted that there was a "fairly frank conversation" with representatives of the leaders of Brazil and China.

"I honestly told both of them that Ukraine is very grateful for the desire to participate, for the reaction. But Ukraine has its own peace plan, and what we think is fair - since the war is going on our territory, that the Ukrainian plan should be the basis of the settlement. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clearly indicated that Ukraine is ready to hear and listen to them, so we invited them to take part in the Peace Summit for this," Yermak said.

"Our second position, which we conveyed to the representatives of China and Brazil: we are against mediation. We all remember the Normandy format. I definitely lived in it for two years. I can say that to sit and watch like this, how we discussed something there with the Russians in raised tones - well, it all doesn't work," the head of the President's Office said.

"We didn't start this war. We don't need Russian land. We are fighting for our own. But we will not have territorial compromises. It was very important to say this to the special representatives. In everything else, let's talk," Yermak said.

Tags: #negotiations #yermak

MORE ABOUT

19:01 25.05.2023
Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

18:16 25.05.2023
Ukraine must become NATO member as soon as security situation allows – Yermak

Ukraine must become NATO member as soon as security situation allows – Yermak

20:09 24.05.2023
Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

11:14 22.05.2023
Zelenskyy: No one to sit down at negotiating table with Russia while invaders remain on Ukrainian soil

Zelenskyy: No one to sit down at negotiating table with Russia while invaders remain on Ukrainian soil

13:36 11.05.2023
Zelenskyy urges not to put pressure on Ukraine with calls for negotiations with Russia

Zelenskyy urges not to put pressure on Ukraine with calls for negotiations with Russia

21:00 27.04.2023
Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

13:40 25.04.2023
There’s much in common between Ukraine and Central Asia states – Yermak

There’s much in common between Ukraine and Central Asia states – Yermak

10:42 25.04.2023
Yermak-McFaul Group proposes complete embargo on metal products from Russia, EU ban on import of Russian diamonds

Yermak-McFaul Group proposes complete embargo on metal products from Russia, EU ban on import of Russian diamonds

20:17 20.04.2023
Trade rep Kachka: Ukraine plans to start talks on joining Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2023

Trade rep Kachka: Ukraine plans to start talks on joining Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2023

20:35 14.04.2023
After Zelenskyy-Sunak talk, Yermak meets with UK Ambassador

After Zelenskyy-Sunak talk, Yermak meets with UK Ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Ukraine to open embassy in Rwanda – Kuleba

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

Zelenskyy calls on European Committee of Regions to cooperate with Ukraine

Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

LATEST

Yatsenyuk: Ukraine's membership in NATO is only way to ensure Europe's security

NATO to make mistake if it doesn’t grant Ukraine membership at Vilnius summit – MP

General Staff: Russians deploy about 300 military personnel on Dzharylhach Island

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Denmark, Netherlands in charge of European group for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Ukraine to open embassy in Rwanda – Kuleba

Danilov: Ukraine must win not only in war, but also in peace

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

AD
AD
AD
AD