Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that he opposes mediation in relations with Russia, and it is impossible to force Ukraine to negotiate before the withdrawal of troops from its territory.

"This is what I explained to the Chinese and Brazilian envoys that there is no such force that will make the Ukrainian society and leadership to talk to the Russians today - as long as we have Russian troops. It does not exist," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Yermak, "all the people who stayed in Ukraine after February 24, have made a choice for themselves. It is very important that they made a decision that we will fight to the end, we will not stop. And anyone who believes that there is something that can force us to negotiate with Russia in the current conditions is deeply mistaken."

He also noted that there was a "fairly frank conversation" with representatives of the leaders of Brazil and China.

"I honestly told both of them that Ukraine is very grateful for the desire to participate, for the reaction. But Ukraine has its own peace plan, and what we think is fair - since the war is going on our territory, that the Ukrainian plan should be the basis of the settlement. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clearly indicated that Ukraine is ready to hear and listen to them, so we invited them to take part in the Peace Summit for this," Yermak said.

"Our second position, which we conveyed to the representatives of China and Brazil: we are against mediation. We all remember the Normandy format. I definitely lived in it for two years. I can say that to sit and watch like this, how we discussed something there with the Russians in raised tones - well, it all doesn't work," the head of the President's Office said.

"We didn't start this war. We don't need Russian land. We are fighting for our own. But we will not have territorial compromises. It was very important to say this to the special representatives. In everything else, let's talk," Yermak said.