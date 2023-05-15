Facts

14:55 15.05.2023

Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

2 min read
Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine offers Europe a victory in order to save itself.

"Preserve a Europe that values peace. Ukraine offers a victory that will turn into peace – and not only for us. Ukraine offers victory not just in this one war, but over aggressions and annexations, burning cities and deportations, over the catastrophe of genocide anywhere else on Earth," he said, speaking on Sunday at the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen award ceremony.

"This battlefield is the fate of Europe. Today's Russia has gone aggressive not only against us as a free state, not only against a united Europe as a global symbol of peace and prosperity, this is Russia's war for the past," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian president, "by covering kilometers of Ukrainian territory, Russia tried to overcome the years of European history. History – ours with you, exactly those seventy-three years when the Charlemagne Prize is awarded here. We are faced with an aggressor who resorts to any cruelty and meanness in order to claim that supposedly history does not change."

Russia, he said, "of its own accord has taken the path of evil. Our will is enough to cut off this path of hers and the path of any such aggressors who may someday try to repeat after Russia."

"Today I spoke only about what is needed for our common victory, and therefore only about what is needed for an established world for all of us. I dream that Europe will be the winner. I know that Ukrainians can win. I call on all of you to become winners together with the Ukrainians. It's time! It is now being decided what will be the end of this war and whether this is really the last aggression in Europe. Everything depends on our unity with you, on our speed with you, on our attitude to win," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

17:19 15.05.2023
There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

16:48 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

15:52 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

14:39 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

14:38 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy: New barriers between countries threaten all of Europe

Zelenskyy: New barriers between countries threaten all of Europe

09:31 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

13:56 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

12:49 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

11:39 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

17:12 12.05.2023
Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

AD

HOT NEWS

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

LATEST

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Increasingly regular series of Russian drone, missile strikes likely aimed at degrading Ukrainian abilities to conduct counteroffensive – ISW

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

Russian air defense involved in aircraft crash in Bryansk region – Ihnat

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

Germany supports NATO-Ukraine Commission as platform for expanding partnership – statement

Register of damage caused by Russia in its war against Ukraine to be created in The Hague – von der Leyen

AD
AD
AD
AD