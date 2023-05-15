Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine offers Europe a victory in order to save itself.

"Preserve a Europe that values peace. Ukraine offers a victory that will turn into peace – and not only for us. Ukraine offers victory not just in this one war, but over aggressions and annexations, burning cities and deportations, over the catastrophe of genocide anywhere else on Earth," he said, speaking on Sunday at the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen award ceremony.

"This battlefield is the fate of Europe. Today's Russia has gone aggressive not only against us as a free state, not only against a united Europe as a global symbol of peace and prosperity, this is Russia's war for the past," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian president, "by covering kilometers of Ukrainian territory, Russia tried to overcome the years of European history. History – ours with you, exactly those seventy-three years when the Charlemagne Prize is awarded here. We are faced with an aggressor who resorts to any cruelty and meanness in order to claim that supposedly history does not change."

Russia, he said, "of its own accord has taken the path of evil. Our will is enough to cut off this path of hers and the path of any such aggressors who may someday try to repeat after Russia."

"Today I spoke only about what is needed for our common victory, and therefore only about what is needed for an established world for all of us. I dream that Europe will be the winner. I know that Ukrainians can win. I call on all of you to become winners together with the Ukrainians. It's time! It is now being decided what will be the end of this war and whether this is really the last aggression in Europe. Everything depends on our unity with you, on our speed with you, on our attitude to win," Zelenskyy said.