Kuleba calls on states of Indo-Pacific region to join implementation of Peace Formula

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba addressed the ministers and representatives of 17 states of the Indo-Pacific region at a joint meeting with European colleagues.

"The main message: Russia's attack on Ukraine is also an attack on the principles of the UN Charter. I called on the Indo-Pacific states to join the implementation of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula," he wrote on Instagram.