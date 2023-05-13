Facts

17:40 13.05.2023

Kuleba and Blinken discuss preparations for counteroffensive, subsequent arms supplies to Ukraine

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation, discussed preparations for a counteroffensive, subsequent arms deliveries, and the creation of the Special Tribunal.

"I spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to agree on further arms transfers, our cooperation with the Global South and the creation of the Special Tribunal. I emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with F-16s and the necessary steps to begin training Ukrainian pilots," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The two discussed ongoing preparations for Ukraine’s counteroffensive, including how contributions from international partners can support its success. Secretary Blinken noted Ukraine’s sovereignty is vital to peace and security in Europe and reiterated the U.S. commitment to holding Russia to account, underscoring President Biden’s pledge to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said the website of the U.S. Department of State.

