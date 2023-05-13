Facts

13:43 13.05.2023

Switzerland amends legislation to allow supply of weapons to Ukraine - media

1 min read
Switzerland amends legislation to allow supply of weapons to Ukraine - media

Both chambers of the Swiss parliament voted to amend the Federal Act on War Material, which will allow military equipment to be transferred to Ukraine in the future, Euronews reports.

"Until now, weapons and ammunition purchased abroad could not be transferred to countries involved in armed conflicts. Due to the legal situation, Switzerland refused Germany, among other things, permission to supply ammunition for the German Gepard tank," the report says.

At the same time, the publication notes that the EU countries want to supply ammunition to Ukraine, but their own stocks are being depleted. In addition, some of the weapons and ammunition that were purchased several years ago in Switzerland have not yet been delivered to Ukraine.

Tags: #switzerland

