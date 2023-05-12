Metinvest hands UAH 10 mln worth of optics and equipment over to National Guard of Ukraine

Metinvest within the framework of the military initiative Steel Front of Rinat Akhmetov donated optics and equipment worth UAH 10 million to the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to the company, heavy and dangerous battles continue along the entire front line - in order to increase the effectiveness of offensive operations and reduce the losses of Ukrainian defenders, Metinvest transferred a large batch of optics and equipment worth UAH 10 million.

It is clarified that Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front again provided assistance to the National Guard of Ukraine. Now the fighters have a number of useful equipment, including 20 night vision devices, seven rangefinders, 30 collimator holographic sights and magnifiers for them, ten Schteiner binoculars, 7 DJI MAVIC 3T and FMC quadrocopters, as well as tablets and a laptop. To increase the mobility of fighters, a bus and a pickup truck will go to the front.

The press service emphasizes that all the devices received are high-tech and high-quality. According to the soldiers, they will help carry out special combat missions more efficiently and with fewer losses.

Despite the fact that this equipment is quite scarce on the market, Metinvest is doing everything possible to provide military personnel with everything they need.