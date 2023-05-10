Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

The Ukrainian military managed to advance 7 km from Avdiyivka (Donetsk region), as a result of a successful counterattack, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe.

"Ukrainian forces likely made additional marginal gains in a recent counterattack southwest of Avdiyivka. Geolocated footage published on May 8 indicates that Ukrainian forces likely made further marginal advances north of Vodiane (7 km southwest of Avdiyivka) in an area where ISW assesses Ukrainian forces conducted a limited counterattack as of April 30," the report notes.

ISW has previously assessed that reports of Ukrainian counterattacks throughout Donetsk region appear to be a part of an ongoing pattern of localized and limited counterattacks.