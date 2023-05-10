Facts

11:46 10.05.2023

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

1 min read
Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

The Ukrainian military managed to advance 7 km from Avdiyivka (Donetsk region), as a result of a successful counterattack, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe.

"Ukrainian forces likely made additional marginal gains in a recent counterattack southwest of Avdiyivka. Geolocated footage published on May 8 indicates that Ukrainian forces likely made further marginal advances north of Vodiane (7 km southwest of Avdiyivka) in an area where ISW assesses Ukrainian forces conducted a limited counterattack as of April 30," the report notes.

ISW has previously assessed that reports of Ukrainian counterattacks throughout Donetsk region appear to be a part of an ongoing pattern of localized and limited counterattacks.

Tags: #avdiyivka #isw

MORE ABOUT

15:54 09.05.2023
Putin attempting to use Moscow Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia – ISW

Putin attempting to use Moscow Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia – ISW

13:39 06.05.2023
Russian command deprioritizes Bakhmut offensive, preparing to defend against anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

Russian command deprioritizes Bakhmut offensive, preparing to defend against anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

17:20 05.05.2023
Russia likely to use UAV strike on Kremlin to cancel parade timed to May 9 – ISW

Russia likely to use UAV strike on Kremlin to cancel parade timed to May 9 – ISW

13:31 05.05.2023
Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

13:12 04.05.2023
Russia likely stages drone attack on Kremlin in attempt to set conditions for wider societal mobilization – ISW

Russia likely stages drone attack on Kremlin in attempt to set conditions for wider societal mobilization – ISW

16:41 01.05.2023
Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

10:04 01.05.2023
Invaders developing offensive plans in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Invaders developing offensive plans in Zaporizhia region – ISW

11:05 26.04.2023
Kremlin continues to avoid adopting overtly repressive measures likely out of concern for stability of Putin’s regime – ISW

Kremlin continues to avoid adopting overtly repressive measures likely out of concern for stability of Putin’s regime – ISW

10:53 25.04.2023
Ukrainian forces make marginal gains south of Kreminna – ISW

Ukrainian forces make marginal gains south of Kreminna – ISW

15:51 22.04.2023
Invaders claim Ukrainian forces take positions on left bank of Dnipro River in Kherson region - ISW

Invaders claim Ukrainian forces take positions on left bank of Dnipro River in Kherson region - ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Ukrainian army destroys 690 invaders, 8 artillery systems, 6 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles in 24 hours

Coalition of 37 Core Group member countries to create Special Tribunal for Russia calls on world community to support its implementation

Stoltenberg: All allies agree that NATO’s door remains open, but I cannot give you timetable on that

Stefanishyna: Political signal Ukraine to receive at Vilnius NATO Summit not clear yet

LATEST

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Russian invaders plan to evacuate 3,100 ZNPP workers from Enerhodar – Energoatom

Three Russian Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Military parade on May 9 in Moscow shows problems with equipment, communications and personnel of Russian army – British intelligence

Ukrainian army destroys 690 invaders, 8 artillery systems, 6 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles in 24 hours

AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in Ukraine

Britain to officially recognize Wagner PMC as terrorists

Czech Republic supports creation of tribunal for Russia

Zelenskyy: Without victory over Nazism, there would be no Europe without aggression, revanchism

We are not in puppet theater of President Putin, but self-sufficient state – Zelenskyy to European students

AD
AD
AD
AD