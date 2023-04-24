Facts

17:57 24.04.2023

Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

2 min read
The joint declaration of the Presidents of Ukraine and Estonia, signed in Zhytomyr on Monday, confirms the readiness to cooperate to bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership, in particular in the context of the Vilnius NATO summit in July.

As Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva said on Facebook on Monday, this declaration was the tenth Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine in NATO. "Estonia has completed the top ten Alliance countries (Czech Republic, Belgium, Montenegro, Lithuania, Poland, Italy, Latvia, Iceland and Slovenia) that have already formalized support for our NATO membership in similar declarations," he said.

In addition, the signed declaration "recorded support for Ukraine's Peace Formula, consolidated the readiness for close cooperation to hold Russia accountable, including through the creation of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression, as well as the need to develop a legal basis for the practical use of frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine."

"Let me remind you that Estonia has become a leader in the development of a national compensation mechanism for arrested Russian assets," Zhovkva said.

The declaration also confirms Estonia's support for Ukraine's EU membership and notes Ukraine's progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission.

"Estonia is our special partner. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the amount of defense support provided by Estonia has exceeded 1% of the country's GDP, or almost two-thirds of the national military budget - a record among our partners! It is Estonia that has the initiative to supply Ukraine with 1 million 155-mm ammunition as soon as possible, supported by the EU member states," Zhovkva said.

Tags: #ukraine #nato #estonia

