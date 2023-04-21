Facts

20:58 21.04.2023

Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

Fierce fighting over Bakhmut continues, with the Russian Federation expending significant manpower for very little benefit, while Ukrainian forces are highly motivated to fight for their country, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has said.

"Ukrainian military continues to perform very well. Intensifying around Bakhmut continues has been going on for several months. Russia is expending significant manpower for very little game," Milley said at a press conference following the Ramstein meeting in Germany.

He said Russia continues to pay dearly for its choice of war, while the Ukrainian forces are "highly motivated to fight for the country, for their freedom, for their democracy in a way of life."

"The Russians lack in leadership, they lack will, the morale is poor and discipline is eroding," Milley said.

He also said Russia "tightens conscription laws" as they "indiscriminately figure their citizens into the chaos of war."

"Russia continues to fail in achieving its strategic objectives," Milley said.

