Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss acceleration of supply of UK weapons to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the acceleration of the supply of British weapons.

"I spoke today with Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Great Britain. First of all, I am grateful to him and all the leaders of the world who condemned the brutal murder of our soldier, the murder that the occupiers boasted about. The occupiers will feel what it means when the world condemns," he said in a video address on Friday.

"We discussed with Prime Minister Sunak weapons for our soldiers – something that we agreed with Britain, something that will help our active actions, quite fair actions. We discussed the acceleration of deliveries... The longer Ukrainian actions are, the faster Russian atrocities will end," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "we continue to work on an aviation coalition for Ukraine, on the preparation of various international events that will give all of us in Europe more strength and protection."