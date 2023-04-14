Facts

19:56 14.04.2023

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss acceleration of supply of UK weapons to Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss acceleration of supply of UK weapons to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the acceleration of the supply of British weapons.

"I spoke today with Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Great Britain. First of all, I am grateful to him and all the leaders of the world who condemned the brutal murder of our soldier, the murder that the occupiers boasted about. The occupiers will feel what it means when the world condemns," he said in a video address on Friday.

"We discussed with Prime Minister Sunak weapons for our soldiers – something that we agreed with Britain, something that will help our active actions, quite fair actions. We discussed the acceleration of deliveries... The longer Ukrainian actions are, the faster Russian atrocities will end," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "we continue to work on an aviation coalition for Ukraine, on the preparation of various international events that will give all of us in Europe more strength and protection."

Tags: #sunak #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:14 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

20:07 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy tasks Maliuk, Budanov to "permanently destroy occupiers"

Zelenskyy tasks Maliuk, Budanov to "permanently destroy occupiers"

19:50 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

16:38 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy, British PM discuss situation at frontline, strengthening support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, British PM discuss situation at frontline, strengthening support for Ukraine

09:43 14.04.2023
Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Artiukh of Sumy Regional Administration

Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Artiukh of Sumy Regional Administration

10:18 13.04.2023
Zelenskyy meets with US senators

Zelenskyy meets with US senators

18:29 12.04.2023
Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

12:50 11.04.2023
Ukraine's president honours memory of victims of Nazi concentration camps

Ukraine's president honours memory of victims of Nazi concentration camps

09:04 11.04.2023
Military aid to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries – Zelenskyy

Military aid to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries – Zelenskyy

13:39 07.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

AD

HOT NEWS

Two-year-old child killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Sloviansk shelling – PGO

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

Zelenskyy tasks Maliuk, Budanov to "permanently destroy occupiers"

Child, taken out from under rubble of house in Sloviansk, died in ambulance

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

LATEST

Two-year-old child killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Sloviansk shelling – PGO

After Zelenskyy-Sunak talk, Yermak meets with UK Ambassador

Child, taken out from under rubble of house in Sloviansk, died in ambulance

Group of frauds who deceived Czech citizens for $3 mln under guise of call center liquidated in Dnipro – PGO

All eight Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrived in Poland

Five people killed, 15 wounded, seven may remain under rubble after Russian attack on Sloviansk – regional authorities

JIT members sign agreement to investigate crime of genocide

Occupiers launch air attack on industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region, one person wounded

Supreme Court confirms legality of courts' decision to deprive teacher of right to hold his position for collaborative activities

Poltava mayor dismissed from his post in execution of court’s ruling

AD
AD
AD
AD