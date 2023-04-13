Facts

CSD LAB medical laboratory opens partner laboratory offices in frontline regions of Ukraine

The medical laboratory CSD LAB, in order to open partner laboratory offices, opens those in the frontline regions of Ukraine.

The company told Interfax-Ukraine, in particular, CSD LAB, together with medical centers, is opening laboratories on their basis.

'Partner laboratory offices were opened in the frontline settlements of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region)," the company said.

CSD LAB reported that in general, during the war period, the company opened more than 15 laboratory offices together with partners, including three in Ternopil, offices in Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, Drohobych, Kamyanets-Podilsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lutsk, Chernivtsi, Chornomorsk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka.

To date, the network has more than 70 laboratory offices and biomaterial collection points throughout Ukraine.

CSD LAB is one of the leading laboratories in Ukraine, provides more than 1,500 tests from a complete blood count to the determination of genetic disorders in a tumor using the NGS method. For 12 years, it has been one of the largest pathomorphological laboratories in Eastern Europe.

CSD LAB unites six laboratories: the laboratory of pathomorphology, cytomorphology, oncohematology, microbiology, a clinical diagnostic laboratory and a molecular genetic center. It conducts more than 1.5 million studies annually.

The production facilities and modern high-tech equipment are located in Kyiv and Lviv on a total area of more than 5,000 square meters, as well as in Moldova and Georgia.

