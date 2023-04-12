Facts

20:26 12.04.2023

President of European Council on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Accountability must prevail over terror and impunity

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, European Council President Charles Michel said, commenting on the murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russians.

“Mortified by atrocious video showing murder of Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian soldier. Accountability and justice must prevail over terror and impunity. The EU will do all possible to ensure that. The EU will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Michel said on Twitter Wednesday.

