Facts

12:43 08.04.2023

Kremlin continues to indicate that it’s not interested in legitimate negotiations – ISW

1 min read
Kremlin continues to indicate that it’s not interested in legitimate negotiations – ISW

The Kremlin continues to indicate that it is not interested in legitimate negotiations and places the onus for any negotiations on the West, according to a report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for April 7.

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey on April 7 that Russia does not refuse to negotiate but that negotiations can only be based on Russia’s claimed ‘legitimate’ interests and concerns,” the message reads.

It is noted that the Kremlin retains “Putin’s original maximalist goals for the war in Ukraine.” The ISW believes that the Kremlin, due to concerns about the loss of new occupied territories in Ukraine during the expected upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive, may activate the current information operation aimed at forcing the West to offer concessions and force Ukraine to negotiate on more favorable terms for the Russian Federation.

Tags: #isw

