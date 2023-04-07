Facts

16:05 07.04.2023

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

The Cabinet of Ministers, in particular, approved the draft presidential decree on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as the head of Kyiv Regional State Administration.

From March 2021 to the present, Kravchenko has been heading Bucha District prosecutor's office of Kyiv region.

Tags: #kyiv_regional_state_administration

