Over $300 mln collected in 11 months of UNITED24 platform operation – Zelenskyy

Over $300 million of funds from all over the world have been collected with the help of the Ukrainian government charitable platform UNITED24 over 11 months of its operation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In 11 months of operation of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, thanks to donations from more than 110 countries, more than $300 million were raised. Ukraine feels the support of the whole world in the fight for freedom and independence. Thank you," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.