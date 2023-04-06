Servant of People makes proposal to Kyiv City Council to break lease agreement on land provided to Russian Embassy

Kyiv City Council, on the initiative of the Servant of the People faction, may take a plot of land from the Russian Embassy located at 27 Povitrianoflotsky Avenue in Solomyansky district of the capital, the press service of the party reports.

"Our faction initiated the termination of the lease agreement of the land provided to the Russian Embassy, and will initiate the nationalization of the premises of the Russian Embassy," said Lilia Pashynna, a deputy from the Servant of the People faction in Kyiv City Council.

She recalled that such a decision was due to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the termination of diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation, as well as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.