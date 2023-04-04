Govt starts implementation of new govt policy in humanitarian demining – PM

The government is starting to implement a new government policy in the field of humanitarian demining of territories, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We understand that we must change the pace of demining. Therefore, the government of Ukraine is starting to implement a new government policy in this area," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, the key elements of this government policy are: updating national mine action standards; an effective state demining program with area priorities; creation of a market for demining services, competition between demining operators, attracting the largest number of international operators with the help of financial support from our partners; educational and communication campaigns; and active involvement of innovative technologies.

"According to the law "On mine action" and to better coordinate all work in this area, it was instructed to create a separate structure – the State Center for Humanitarian Demining," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the Center will participate in the planning of mine action steps and ensure the operation of the demining quality management system, and representatives of the Center will actively participate in cooperation with international partners.