Facts

12:28 04.04.2023

Russia seeking to develop PMCs alternative to Wagner – British intelligence

1 min read

Russia is likely seeking to sponsor and develop alternative private military companies (PMCs) to eventually replace the Wagner Group PMC in its significant combat role in Ukraine, according to a defense intelligence report on Twitter of the United Kingdom Department of Defense UK and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

"This takes place in the context of the high-profile feud between the Russian Ministry of Defense and Wagner Group. Russia's military leadership likely wants a replacement of PMC that is more control over. However, no other known Russian PMC currently approaches Wagner's size or combat power," the intelligence said.

British intelligence said Russia probably sees further utility for PMCs in Ukraine, as it believes that heavy losses among PMCs will be better tolerated by Russian society compared to regular military losses.

Tags: #british_intelligence

