18:37 03.04.2023

At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

At least 501 children have died since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine and almost a thousand children have been injured, said Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

“Since the escalation of the war in February 2022, at least 501 children have been killed. This is just the UN verified number. The real figure is likely far higher, and the toll on families affected is unimaginable,” Russell said on Twitter Monday.

The UN stressed that children and families in Ukraine are paying the highest price for a brutal war.

“War is always the worst enemy of children, whether in Ukraine, or countless other conflicts around the world. Every child, no matter where they live, deserves to grow up in a peaceful environment. No child should experience a childhood scarred by violence and fear,” Russell noted.

Tags: #un #children #war

