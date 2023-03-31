Facts

12:47 31.03.2023

PM of Slovenia, at meeting with Zelenskyy, expresses interest in restoring Izium, Kharkiv region

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, who is in Kyiv on a visit, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Slovenia will contribute to the post-war recovery of Ukraine. Prime Minister Robert Golob emphasized in his meeting with President Zelenskyy Slovenia's readiness to contribute to the reconstruction of the city of Izium in Kharkiv region," the press service of the Slovenian government reports on Twitter.

Golob also discussed with Zelenskyy the issue of moving Ukraine towards rapprochement with the European Union and NATO.

