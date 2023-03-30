Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

The infrastructure of Avdiyivka (Donetsk region) was completely destroyed as a result of Russian shelling, not a single surviving building remained in the city, and the housing stock was destroyed by 80%, said head of Avdiyivka Town Military Administration Vitaliy Barabash.

"The infrastructure is completely broken – nothing works. The housing stock is more than 80% destroyed – this is something that can no longer be restored, repaired, but only demolished and rebuilt. Now there is not a single surviving house. There probably hasn't been a single surviving building in the town since the summer. And in general, we had 149 multi–storey and about 4,000 private houses," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Barabash noted that in winter, the locals who remained in the town heated their homes with the help of stoves, which "were provided a lot by both volunteers and the state," and fuel for the small stoves was purchased at the expense of a subvention from the state budget.