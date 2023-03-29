Facts

17:04 29.03.2023

Reznikov: Leopard tanks to be used in counteroffensive, I think, in April-May

1 min read
Reznikov: Leopard tanks to be used in counteroffensive, I think, in April-May

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Leopard battle tanks received from partners will be used in Ukraine's counteroffensive, which may occur in April-May, depending on weather conditions.

“You will see them [Leopard tanks] in a counterattack by the decision of our General Staff. It is already planned in several directions. It depends on what the right moment is, the way they decide. It also depends on the weather conditions. In spring, our land is very wet. Only tracked vehicles can be used. I think we will be able to see them in April-May,” Reznikov said in an interview with the Estonian ERR.

