Opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine will allow intl justice to be more active – Zelenskyy

The opening of a representative office of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine (ICC) will allow international justice to become more active, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

“This step will allow international justice to be even more active in investigating the crimes of the Russian military on our Ukrainian soil,” he said.

He thatnked “the entire team of the International Criminal Court, the Office of the Prosecutor General, our partners, everyone who helps the work of international justice - the investigation of Russian crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians.”