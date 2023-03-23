Facts

20:46 23.03.2023

Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

1 min read
The Russian Federation cannot be a part of the global nuclear deterrence system in the future, since it daily blackmails humanity with these weapons, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, has said.

"The appropriateness of leaving the second nuclear potential in Russia after the war is a matter for the future special tribunal and negotiations. The world security system will change. A state and regime that blackmails humanity with nuclear weapons can't be part of a deterrence system," Podoliak said on Twitter.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that the military assistance provided to Ukraine by Western countries could lead to a "nuclear apocalypse."

According to him, the Kremlin's Western counterparts have not previously seen the full "degree of Moscow's determination."

Tags: #russia #nuclear #weapons

