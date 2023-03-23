Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi proposes to allow citizens to voluntarily give up academic degrees.

"I submitted proposals to the government on changes in the regulatory framework, allowing any citizen, official, politician to voluntarily renounce an academic degree and (respectively) all allowances. The government will be able to direct the saved funds in favor of the development of science, defense or restoration," Lisovyi said on Facebook.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada parliamentarians are also already preparing amendments to the legislation on the entire range of issues of academic integrity, which will have broad support from the Education Ministry.