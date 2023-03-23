Facts

11:04 23.03.2023

Heavy fighting continued in Svatove-Kreminna sector; invaders fear offensive from Ukrainian side – British intelligence

Heavy fighting in parts of Svatove-Kreminna sector of the front line in northern Luhansk region has continued since the start of March 2023, Russian occupiers fear counter-offensive operations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter of the Defence Ministry of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Thursday.

"Russia has partially regained control over the immediate approaches to Kreminna town, which was under immediate Ukrainian threat earlier in the year. In places, Russia has made gains of up to several kilometres. Russian commanders are likely trying to expand a security zone west from the defence lines they have prepared along higher ground, and integrate the natural obstacle of the Oskil River," the intelligence said in the report.

British intelligence suggests that the occupier is most likely seeking to recapture Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, a logistics node, but operationally, Russia's intent in the north-east likely remains defensive. "Commanders probably fear this is one of the sectors where Ukraine could attempt major offensive operations," the UK intelligence said.

