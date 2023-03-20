Facts

19:52 20.03.2023

It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

2 min read
It is impossible to fight corruption, it is necessary to create conditions so that it does not exist, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"When someone says that corruption needs to be fought, this is a huge misconception. Because you can't fight it. It's impossible. You have to create such conditions that it is impossible. The more you fight, the more you strengthen it. Make such conditions when it will be impossible, then this issue will be removed from the agenda," Danilov said.

There are such conditions, he said, in Denmark.

"I consider it an example of building such a society. Where the fairness of the structure of the state is reflected to a certain extent, to which we would very much like to move," he noted.

"Another thing is that after that it will be very difficult for you to live. This should also be understood and kept in mind. Why? Because everyone should be responsible for themselves on their own. Here's what Denmark has: each person is responsible for himself on his own. And we still live in a ‘post-Soviet’ syndrome that the state should take care of us, and we should constantly ask it," the NSDC secretary added.

Answering the question about the reasons for the introduction of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against the Ukrainian segment of the gambling business, Danilov stressed: "One needs to behave with respect with the state, pay taxes."

“When we looked at how much taxes were paid last year and what was happening there, it was a challenge for us. There was a warning from our side, one, the second, the third, that ‘guys, bring everything in line.’ I think that decisions will now be taken at the legislative level in order to make this procedure ... I don't really like the word ‘transparent’ because it was desecrated at the time," he said.

Tags: #corruption #danilov #struggle

