Facts

21:20 16.03.2023

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

2 min read
The Supreme Court of Justice of Moldova has extended the ruling banning former Moldovan President Igor Dodon from leaving the country.

Prosecutor Petru Iarmaliuc told reporters that "the measure of restraint is necessary because Igor Dodon may leave the country and not come back." The court made such decision on Thursday, granting a request of prosecutors.

The former Moldovan president, for his part, said that the decision is abuse committed against him and it was unjustified.

"The decision is unlawful. I have repeatedly said that I have no intention to flee the country. I believe that's what Maia Sandu, judges and prosecutors would want. But I won't do that. I will stay here and continue fighting," Dodon said.

The Supreme Court of Justice of Moldova earlier allowed Dodon, who is under travel restrictions, to go to Romania from January 28 to February 5 to accompany his son. The Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office accused the doctors of improper issuance of documents and filed a lawsuit seeking Dodon's return and his house arrest. The ex-president later said he was not going to avoid the justice system and give his political opponents an opportunity to speculate on this matter. He decided not to go abroad for that reason.

Dodon was detained on May 24, 2022. He was charged with four counts of crime: passive corruption, receipt of financing by a political party from a criminal organization, illegal enrichment, and high treason. He was put under house arrest since May 26.

On November 18, 2022, the x-president was released from under house arrest by the Supreme Court of Justice. The court then banned him from leaving Moldova.

