Slovak govt doesn't decide to supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine; intl talks still ongoing – Defense Minister

On Wednesday, the government did not agree on whether Slovakia will transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, international negotiations are still ongoing, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy said.

According to the Slovak agency tasr.sk, Nagy said the government discussed the transfer of the MiG-29 informally on Wednesday.

"We are still waiting for some additional information from foreign partners," he said, adding that international negotiations are still ongoing.