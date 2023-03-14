Invaders achieve minor successes to northeast of Kupyansk, east of Siversk – ISW

On Monday, Russian occupiers continued ground attacks along the entire Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions and achieved minor successes northeast of Kupyansk and east of Siversk in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region.

According to a March 13 report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces continued to advance in and around Bakhmut, Donetsk region, but as of Monday they had failed to complete the coverage or encirclement of the city. It is also reported that Russian forces continued to carry out ground attacks along the entire front line in Donetsk region.

“The Russian military is likely attempting to concentrate combat-ready forces and equipment in permanent formations trained to conduct small-scale assaults while distancing severely degraded formations from offensive operations of tactical importance. Russian forces are reportedly employing these assault formations to attack well-fortified Ukrainian positions and conduct urban warfare. These non-doctrinal formations would likely struggle to conduct a mechanized advance across open country in Ukraine, and Russian forces are likely implementing them for conditions on the current frontlines and not for any wider operational goals,” the analysts say.

Ukrainian forces, according to ISW, on Monday continued raids on the occupied left-bank part of Kherson region.