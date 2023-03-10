Facts

12:36 10.03.2023

Russia increases intervals between missile strikes to accumulate new missiles – British intelligence

1 min read

The conduct by the Russian occupiers of a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine three weeks after the previous one may be explained by the need to wait for missile supplies from manufacturers, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday.

“The interval between waves of strikes is probably growing because Russia now needs to stockpile a critical mass of newly produced missiles directly from industry,” the report reads.

The British intelligence service notes that on March 9, the Russian Federation inflicted at least 80 long-range strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using cruise missiles, air defense missiles of ground-to-ground type, Iranian-made attack drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and an unusually large number of hypersonic air-based ballistic missiles. “This was the first major wave of long-range strikes since 16 February 2023 and likely one of the largest since December 2022. Ukrainian officials reported at least 11 civilians killed,” the report reads.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

10:54 28.02.2023
Damage to Russian radar aircraft in Belarus to limit ability of occupiers to conduct air operations – British intelligence

Damage to Russian radar aircraft in Belarus to limit ability of occupiers to conduct air operations – British intelligence

11:16 25.02.2023
Russia probably runs down its stock of Iranian drones – British intelligence

Russia probably runs down its stock of Iranian drones – British intelligence

11:38 17.02.2023
British intelligence estimates Russia’s losses in Ukraine at 175,000-200,000, incl 40,000-60,000 killed

British intelligence estimates Russia’s losses in Ukraine at 175,000-200,000, incl 40,000-60,000 killed

17:18 13.02.2023
Russia strengthens defense in occupied part of Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

Russia strengthens defense in occupied part of Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

10:43 10.02.2023
Invaders advance north of Bakhmut, suffer heavy losses in Vuhledar – British intelligence

Invaders advance north of Bakhmut, suffer heavy losses in Vuhledar – British intelligence

16:45 04.02.2023
Russia integrates occupied areas of Ukraine in its 'Southern Military District' but this not to impact war campaign – British intelligence

Russia integrates occupied areas of Ukraine in its 'Southern Military District' but this not to impact war campaign – British intelligence

11:54 03.02.2023
British intelligence reports sharp reduction in recruitment of prisoners in Wagner PMC in Russia

British intelligence reports sharp reduction in recruitment of prisoners in Wagner PMC in Russia

11:47 31.01.2023
Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

12:34 27.01.2023
Highly unlikely that Russia has achieved any substantive advances near Orikiv and Vuhledar –British Intelligence

Highly unlikely that Russia has achieved any substantive advances near Orikiv and Vuhledar –British Intelligence

11:10 17.01.2023
Invaders strike on block of flats in Dnipro indicates Russia lost ability to deliver accurate long-range strikes – British intelligence

Invaders strike on block of flats in Dnipro indicates Russia lost ability to deliver accurate long-range strikes – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Belgium recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

Ex-general director of Antonov, head of aviation security unit arrested, ex-deputy general director put on wanted list

Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Belgium recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Japan to help Kharkiv region farmers with sunflower, corn seeds for $1 mln - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Finland allocates additional EUR 29 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

Ex-general director of Antonov, head of aviation security unit arrested, ex-deputy general director put on wanted list

Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Georgian Interior Ministry says all detained protesters released

Russia can continue war with Ukraine with current intensity for two more years – Lithuanian intelligence

Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

AD
AD
AD
AD