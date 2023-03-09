Power engineers avoid collapse of power system during Russia's heavy missile attack on Thurs – Ukrenergo head

The power system of Ukraine did not experience a collapse after the 15th heavy missile attack by Russian invaders on it on Thursday night. However, due to equipment damage, there were problems with the supply of electricity to a number of regions, Board Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky has said.

"The power system is operating. It has not been shut down. No collapse was recorded, but there are damages in many regions – both TPPs and Ukrenergo substations through which electricity is transmitted, and this leads to restrictions on energy supply in a number of the regions," the chairman said, describing the situation during the national telethon.

According to him, the final assessment of the damage is now underway, and the power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

"It was a large-scale attack both in terms of quantity and range of weapons. We are working on resuming power supply. Somewhere it will be faster, somewhere it will take more time. We will provide more accurate information about the restoration within or by the end of the day," Kudrytsky said.

Answering the host's question about the possibility of importing electricity from Europe, the head of Ukrenergo said that there are no problems covering consumption in Ukraine, but there is a problem in the backbone network, which transmits electricity.

At the same time, according to him, Ukraine always has the opportunity to use large European reserves if necessary.

As reported, power supply restrictions due to the 15th heavy Russian missile attack and damage to energy infrastructure facilities are applied in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Odesa regions.