Preparatory work underway in Russia for Minsk-3 – Danilov

Preparatory work is underway in Russia for negotiations, since they have no hope of resolving the issue by military means, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said during a telethon on Monday.

"The plan is known, preparatory work is underway," he said, stressing: "Everything concerning Minsk-3 is unacceptable for our society."

"Our people will not allow us to return the influence of Russia, Medvedchuk and others," Danilov said.

He found it difficult to answer the question when a "negotiation situation" would arise. "There is a decision of the NSDC, on which we cannot conduct any negotiations with Putin. He is a terrorist," he said.

According to Danilov, "the issue of principles is fundamental. We cannot compromise principles, including territorial integrity. Otherwise, it will end in a new war. Principles are a sacred thing."