Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia sent three planes with humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $100 million program, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"The aid consists of 135 powerful generators from 20 to 400 kW, warm blankets, and hygiene products. It will be distributed in six regions to meet the urgent needs of thousands of people," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

As reported, during a visit to Kyiv at the end of February, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed two documents that formalized the provision by Saudi Arabia of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $400 million: humanitarian aid for $100 million and oil products for $300 million. We are talking about a joint cooperation program with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Development Fund.