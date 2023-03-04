Facts

15:10 04.03.2023

Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

1 min read
Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia sent three planes with humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $100 million program, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"The aid consists of 135 powerful generators from 20 to 400 kW, warm blankets, and hygiene products. It will be distributed in six regions to meet the urgent needs of thousands of people," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

As reported, during a visit to Kyiv at the end of February, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed two documents that formalized the provision by Saudi Arabia of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $400 million: humanitarian aid for $100 million and oil products for $300 million. We are talking about a joint cooperation program with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Development Fund.

Tags: #ukraine #humanitarian #saudi_arabia

MORE ABOUT

20:08 03.03.2023
USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

16:23 03.03.2023
Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

15:48 03.03.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

19:44 02.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

13:06 02.03.2023
Ukraine expects from NATO summit time, conditions for its entry into Alliance

Ukraine expects from NATO summit time, conditions for its entry into Alliance

15:17 28.02.2023
OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

14:16 28.02.2023
Sweden to allocate $30 mln to replenish Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Haluschenko

Sweden to allocate $30 mln to replenish Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Haluschenko

13:04 28.02.2023
German govt increases support for Ukraine to develop climate policy, protect biodiversity - Ministry of Natural Resources

German govt increases support for Ukraine to develop climate policy, protect biodiversity - Ministry of Natural Resources

20:32 27.02.2023
Most Moldovans are for neutrality on conflict in Ukraine - poll

Most Moldovans are for neutrality on conflict in Ukraine - poll

20:30 27.02.2023
Stefanchuk: Ukraine actively working to deepen integration into EU

Stefanchuk: Ukraine actively working to deepen integration into EU

AD

HOT NEWS

EU and partners to continue to work to ensure that Russia pays for aggression against Ukraine - von der Leyen

All those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including Putin, must be held accountable - European Parliament President

Pressure on Bakhmut defense intensifies, two important bridges destroyed in city - British intelligence

World has moral obligation to Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy

Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

LATEST

Zaluzhny discusses with Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces supply of military aid to Ukraine

First Dpty PM Svyrydenko initiates analogue of Ramstein for demining, KSE launches accelerator

Four Russian Kalibr carriers again in Black Sea - Pivden task force

Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

Rheinmetall negotiating construction of tank plant in Ukraine – media

EU and partners to continue to work to ensure that Russia pays for aggression against Ukraine - von der Leyen

All those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including Putin, must be held accountable - European Parliament President

Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

Pressure on Bakhmut defense intensifies, two important bridges destroyed in city - British intelligence

Scholz at meeting with Biden: Germany to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

AD
AD
AD
AD