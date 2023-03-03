Facts

19:50 03.03.2023

Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry


In connection with the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure have already suffered, almost a third of them have been destroyed, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reports.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. Thus, as of February 25, 2023, 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered damage, excluding cultural heritage monuments. Almost a third of them have been destroyed (505 objects)," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that over the past month, the total number of affected cultural infrastructure facilities has increased by 51 units, most of which account for Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

The cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Luhansk regions.

According to the report, club establishments, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic halls, art education institutions (art schools and colleges) on the territory of 199 communities were damaged and destroyed.

In total, the following were affected: club establishments – 623; libraries – 508; museums and galleries – 69; theaters and philharmonic halls – 22; art education institutions – 100.

The largest group of cultural infrastructure objects that have been damaged or destroyed are club establishments – 47% of the total number of cultural infrastructure institutions that have suffered losses.

"It should be noted that almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions are still under temporary occupation. Therefore, it is impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure facilities affected during the fighting and occupation," the report says.

Tags: #war #culture_ministry #destructions

