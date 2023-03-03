Some 3,000 ha of territories contaminated with explosives demined in Kherson region – local authorities

More than 3,000 hectares of the de-occupied territory of Kherson region have been cleared of mines, and around 700,000 hectares remain contaminated with Russian mines and shells, Kherson Regional Military Administration has said.

"More than 3,000 hectares of territories in Kherson region have been cleared of mines. However, around 700,000 hectares of the de-occupied territories in Kherson region remain contaminated with Russian mines and shells," it said in Telegram on Friday.

Such data were made public at the Movement in the Minefield conference dedicated to the issues of accelerating mine clearance, especially before the upcoming sowing campaign. The conference was organized by Kyiv School of Economics and the Ukroboronprom State Concern in partnership with the Ukrainian Startup Fund.

The conference was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and services, Ukrainian and international mine action operators, international donors and organizations, embassies, as well as representatives of the agricultural sector and startups.

In the future, it is planned to attract investments to implement the best ideas.