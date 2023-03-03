After war Ukraine to be one of most powerful states in terms of military potential, this will deter Russia – Levits

After the end of the war, Ukraine will be one of the most powerful states in the world in terms of military potential, which will be a deterrent to Russian aggression, Latvian President Egils Levits has said.

"Ukraine will definitely win this war. The whole free world should support Ukraine militarily. Now we are doing everything possible to provide it with the promised weapons in an accelerated mode. So that we can get a new security architecture. Not the way it used to be with Russia, but against Russia if it does not change its aggressive policy," he said.

"And after the war, Ukraine will join the NATO member states, because it will be one of the most powerful countries in terms of military potential. In fact, today Ukraine has the only armed forces that have a powerful military experience. And this will be a very important asset for NATO and an asset that will serve as a deterrent for Russia," the Latvian leader added.

At the same time, according to Levits, Ukraine's victory in the war will only be a short-term stage in the global issue of deterring and minimizing Russian aggression.

"But if we talk about the long term, Russia's deterrence can be carried out at the expense of the real military capabilities of NATO countries. This means that NATO must have sufficient military capabilities on the eastern flank as well. Finland's accession will mean that the borders and their length will increase. As a result, the powerful potential of NATO can restrain the Russian Federation. As it will know that any attacks will not make sense, because Russia will be defeated," Levits is sure.