19:53 24.02.2023

Zelenskyy about China's peace plan: If there are points on respect for international law, territorial integrity, security issues in it, we should use this

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine should pay attention to the peace plan proposed by China if its points take into account respect for international law, territorial integrity of states and security issues coincide with Ukraine.

"What can I say… I think there is respect for territorial integrity in it. It is not mentioned what country is meant, but it is our country whose territorial integrity is violated. Nuclear safety is mentioned in it. I think it is very important. This [point] coincides with the interests of the world and our state. There are some points they are not clear to me. There are opinions I disagree with. I think the whole worlds disagrees. Anyway, that is something. And I think it is correct to think that if there are some points that somehow coincide with respect for international law, territorial integrity and some security-related issues, I think we should use this in a good sense and work with Chine on the issue. Why not?" he said at a press conference on Friday.

"Our task is to gather everyone in order to isolate one," Zelenskyy stressed.

At the same time, the head of state said that "it was not China's peace plan – it was not a resolution and not a declaration," adding that in his opinion China voiced "its thoughts on the issue."

"As I have said once, the fact that China has started to talk about Ukraine is good enough. The question is what follows these words. We have to understand during the war that the words are just words, everyone says something, the question is about steps. It is especially important where they will lead and, first of all, what kind of a result we will see," Zelenskyy said.

