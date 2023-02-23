Spain may supply Ukraine with up to ten Leopard tanks – PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received assurances from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez regarding the supply of Leopard tanks.

"I received assurances that Spain would transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military is already learning how to operate these tanks in Spain," Zelenskyy said at a press conference after talks with the Spanish Prime Minister in Kyiv on Thursday.

Sánchez, in turn, confirmed that "Spain will provide six Leopard A4 tanks." "In the coming weeks and months, we will raise this figure to ten," he said. "We will provide this assistance as soon as possible," he also said.

"I thanked Spain for the significant defense support, including the supply of air defense systems, which will enhance the ability to protect the skies. You really help save the lives of Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.