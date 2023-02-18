Facts

16:36 18.02.2023

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

1 min read
G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

At a meeting in Munich on Saturday, February 18, the ministers of the G7 countries agreed to continue supporting Ukraine and increase sanctions pressure on Russia, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said.

The meeting was reportedly chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The G7 foreign ministers agreed to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia and call on third parties to stop supporting Russia.

The ministers also condemned Russia's ongoing attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

According to the statement, the G7 Foreign Ministers stressed Ukraine's commitment to maintaining an international order based on the rule of law, as well as Ukraine's commitment to a just and lasting peace, and agreed to actively cooperate with Ukraine to this end. The G7 Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed their determination to continue to support Ukraine.

Tags: #g7

MORE ABOUT

13:59 17.02.2023
Japanese PM invites Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit – media

Japanese PM invites Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit – media

18:39 10.02.2023
G7 ambassadors hope for rapid restoration of electronic asset declaration system in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors hope for rapid restoration of electronic asset declaration system in Ukraine

17:18 28.01.2023
Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

15:20 23.01.2023
G7 foreign ministers to hold meeting in Munich in Feb as sign of unity with Ukraine, to coincide with its anniversary of Russian invasion – media

G7 foreign ministers to hold meeting in Munich in Feb as sign of unity with Ukraine, to coincide with its anniversary of Russian invasion – media

10:09 13.01.2023
G7 Ambassadors to continue helping Ukraine through joint efforts

G7 Ambassadors to continue helping Ukraine through joint efforts

16:31 24.12.2022
Important to preserve powers of local communities in urban planning reform – G7 ambassadors

Important to preserve powers of local communities in urban planning reform – G7 ambassadors

09:37 13.12.2022
G7 countries to establish inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine's reconstruction – statement

G7 countries to establish inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine's reconstruction – statement

10:56 12.12.2022
Ukraine to take part in G7 summit – Zelensky following talk with Biden

Ukraine to take part in G7 summit – Zelensky following talk with Biden

11:18 03.12.2022
Yermak on G7 decision to introduce ceiling on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel: Russian economy will still be destroyed

Yermak on G7 decision to introduce ceiling on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel: Russian economy will still be destroyed

13:03 30.11.2022
Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

AD

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen, Sunak issue joint statement: It's important to give Ukraine military momentum needed to win

Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

Kuleba calls on Ukraine's partners to start training Ukrainian pilots without taking on additional obligations now

UK PM: It's time to double down on Ukraine's support

US Vice President: Those who commit crimes in Ukraine, their leaders to be held to account

LATEST

Procedure for simplified registration of drugs registered in countries with stringent regulatory system not effective – IPMA

Whole must hold Russia to account for sickening war crimes – British PM

Von der Leyen, Sunak issue joint statement: It's important to give Ukraine military momentum needed to win

Duda: No doubt that Russia not to stop at Ukraine

Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

Kuleba calls on Ukraine's partners to start training Ukrainian pilots without taking on additional obligations now

UK PM: It's time to double down on Ukraine's support

US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

Stoltenberg on possible escalation of war in Ukraine: Biggest risk is if Putin wins

US Vice President: Those who commit crimes in Ukraine, their leaders to be held to account

AD
AD
AD
AD