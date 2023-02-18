G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

At a meeting in Munich on Saturday, February 18, the ministers of the G7 countries agreed to continue supporting Ukraine and increase sanctions pressure on Russia, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said.

The meeting was reportedly chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The G7 foreign ministers agreed to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia and call on third parties to stop supporting Russia.

The ministers also condemned Russia's ongoing attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

According to the statement, the G7 Foreign Ministers stressed Ukraine's commitment to maintaining an international order based on the rule of law, as well as Ukraine's commitment to a just and lasting peace, and agreed to actively cooperate with Ukraine to this end. The G7 Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed their determination to continue to support Ukraine.