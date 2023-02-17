British intelligence estimates Russia’s losses in Ukraine at 175,000-200,000, incl 40,000-60,000 killed

The forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and Russian private military companies have probably lost from 175,000 to 200,000 people since the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday, this figure probably includes about 40,000-60,000 killed.

“By modern standards, these figures represent a high ratio of personnel killed compared to those wounded. This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force,” the message says.

“The Russian casualty rate has significantly increased since September 2022 when ‘partial mobilisation’ was imposed. Wagner PMC forces have deployed large numbers of convict-recruits. These have probably experienced a casualty rate of up to 50%,” the report reads.

According to British intelligence, the cause of most of the losses of the Russian Federation was artillery.