USA checks stockpiles of weapons, re-evaluates defense policy amid war in Ukraine – Milley

In connection with the full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the Pentagon is conducting an audit of weapons arsenals and is considering possible changes in military planning, Mark Milley, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Financial Times.

"One of the lessons of this war is the very high consumption rates of conventional munitions, and we are re-examining our own stockages and our own plans to make sure that we got it right," he said.

"We're trying to do the analysis so that we can then estimate what we think the true requirement would be. And then we have to put that in the budget," he said.

Milley said the situation in Ukraine has forced U.S. military planners to reconsider the calculations made in the past decades, according to which Pentagon forces and assets should be redirected to fight terrorism and insurgency in places like Iraq and Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Center for Strategic and International Studies analytical center presented a report according to which the U.S. military industry does not match the current security environment. In particular, a possible conflict between the United States and China in the area of the Taiwan Strait will probably require the use of more ammunition than is available in the warehouses of the U.S. Department of Defense.