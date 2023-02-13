Facts

17:18 13.02.2023

Russia strengthens defense in occupied part of Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

2 min read

The Russian occupiers continue to build defensive fortifications in the occupied areas of Zaporizhia region, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Monday.

“As of 07 February 2023, open source imagery indicated Russia had likely further bolstered defensive fortifications in central Zaporizhia region, southern Ukraine, particularly near the town of Tarasivka. As of 08 January 2023, Russia had established defensive fortifications between the towns of Vasylyivka and Horikhiv, Zaporizhia region,” the report reads.

The intelligence service notes that, despite the current operational focus on the central Donbas, the Russian Federation is still concerned about the protection of the entire front line, which stretches for 1,288 km, in particular, in Zaporizhia region - for 192 km. Also, the construction of defensive fortifications continues in Luhansk region.

“A major Ukrainian breakthrough in Zaporizhia would seriously challenge the viability of Russia’s ‘land bridge’ linking Russia’s Rostov region and Crimea; Ukrainian success in Luhansk would further undermine Russia’s professed war aim of ‘liberating’ Donbas. Deciding which of these threats to prioritise countering is likely one of the central dilemmas for Russian operational planners,” the British intelligence says.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

10:43 10.02.2023
Invaders advance north of Bakhmut, suffer heavy losses in Vuhledar – British intelligence

Invaders advance north of Bakhmut, suffer heavy losses in Vuhledar – British intelligence

16:45 04.02.2023
Russia integrates occupied areas of Ukraine in its 'Southern Military District' but this not to impact war campaign – British intelligence

Russia integrates occupied areas of Ukraine in its 'Southern Military District' but this not to impact war campaign – British intelligence

11:54 03.02.2023
British intelligence reports sharp reduction in recruitment of prisoners in Wagner PMC in Russia

British intelligence reports sharp reduction in recruitment of prisoners in Wagner PMC in Russia

11:47 31.01.2023
Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

12:34 27.01.2023
Highly unlikely that Russia has achieved any substantive advances near Orikiv and Vuhledar –British Intelligence

Highly unlikely that Russia has achieved any substantive advances near Orikiv and Vuhledar –British Intelligence

11:10 17.01.2023
Invaders strike on block of flats in Dnipro indicates Russia lost ability to deliver accurate long-range strikes – British intelligence

Invaders strike on block of flats in Dnipro indicates Russia lost ability to deliver accurate long-range strikes – British intelligence

12:17 14.01.2023
Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

14:22 07.01.2023
Fighting continued at routine level into Christmas, most fiercely around Kreminna – British Intelligence

Fighting continued at routine level into Christmas, most fiercely around Kreminna – British Intelligence

11:42 03.01.2023
Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

11:54 31.12.2022
Russia may strike again to undermine morale of Ukrainians over new year holidays - British intelligence

Russia may strike again to undermine morale of Ukrainians over new year holidays - British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

LATEST

URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

Ukrainian rescuers provide medical care to three people affected by Turkey earthquake, clear rubble at three scenes in past 24 hours

AD
AD
AD
AD